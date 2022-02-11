CONSOL Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

