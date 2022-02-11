Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,800.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.67.

Shares of CNSWF traded down $27.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,715.28. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,726.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,711.56. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,252.50 and a one year high of $1,919.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

