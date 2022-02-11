Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,500.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,471.43.

TSE:CSU traded down C$50.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2,126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,191.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,144.44. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,598.51 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market cap of C$45.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.11.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

