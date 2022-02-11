Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $26.85 or 0.00061569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $25.07 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.73 or 0.07110508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,640.94 or 1.00076221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006333 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,947,010 coins and its circulating supply is 49,494,121 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

