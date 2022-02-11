Cook Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.58 or 0.07109899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,591.67 or 0.99894970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

