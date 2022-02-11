Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $115.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of CPA opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

