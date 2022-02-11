CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.69 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

