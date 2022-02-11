Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 7,598,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,319,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The stock has a market cap of £7.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

