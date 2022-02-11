Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 7,598,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,319,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The stock has a market cap of £7.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.
Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)
Featured Articles
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.