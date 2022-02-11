Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.