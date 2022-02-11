Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
OFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.
OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.