Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Magnite worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnite by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

