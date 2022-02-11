Credit Suisse AG Has $5.31 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

