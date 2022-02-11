Credit Suisse AG Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KW stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

