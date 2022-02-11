Credit Suisse AG Purchases 159,207 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 697.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.85 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.