Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $100.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

