Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Trading Down 67.6%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF)’s stock price traded down 67.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRQDF)

Crédito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER engages in the provision of consumer lending to the low and middle income segments of the population. It provides payroll lending, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans, and used car loans. The company was founded on February 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

