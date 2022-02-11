Critical Contrast: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) vs. 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.16 $14.91 million $1.96 9.74 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.70 N/A N/A N/A

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Limestone Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 25.55% 12.02% 1.10% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

