Critical Review: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) vs. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.51 $45.74 million $3.47 7.93 Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 3.36 $2.32 billion $5.16 10.66

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Financial Group and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Group 0 3 10 0 2.77

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.21% 1.37% Citizens Financial Group 33.19% 11.32% 1.28%

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Summit Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

