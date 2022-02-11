Croda International’s (CRDA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.94) to GBX 8,700 ($117.65) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.96).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,430 ($100.47) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($81.57) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($142.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,099.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,042.20. The firm has a market cap of £10.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.85.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($136.57), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($273,130.49).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

