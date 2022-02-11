Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

