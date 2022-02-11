Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.72.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.
The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
