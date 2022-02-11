CSFB Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Neutral

CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.68.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$53.20 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$64.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

