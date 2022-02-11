Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 58,363 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.15% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,712,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

MUDS stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

