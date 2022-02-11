Css LLC Il Decreases Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,168 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.15% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

