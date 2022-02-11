Css LLC Il Has $498,000 Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Css LLC Il decreased its stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.10% of Vy Global Growth worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vy Global Growth by 47.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGG stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

