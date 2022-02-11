Css LLC Il Invests $322,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 637,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $216.55 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.72.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.