Css LLC Il Invests $322,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 637,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $216.55 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.72.
Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.
About Xilinx
Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xilinx (XLNX)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).
Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.