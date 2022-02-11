Css LLC Il Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,277 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

