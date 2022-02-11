Css LLC Il Sells 8,158 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Css LLC Il cut its position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.29% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 54.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 45.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 191,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

SCOB stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.