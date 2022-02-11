CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of CTS worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

