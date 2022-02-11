CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CTS worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CTS in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. reduced their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

