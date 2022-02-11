Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.
NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
