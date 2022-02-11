Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

