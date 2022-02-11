CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.24. 5,921,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

