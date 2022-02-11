CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $111.25 and last traded at $110.83, with a volume of 7779645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

