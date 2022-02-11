CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $189,696.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,472.06 or 0.99878167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00306935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00066438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

