D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 5.5%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 13,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,228,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

