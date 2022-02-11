DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ICHR stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Ichor has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ichor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ichor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

