Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

DNKEY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,586. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.