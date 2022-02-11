Dash (DASH) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $190.63 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $104.06 or 0.00245397 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,574,514 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.