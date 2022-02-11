Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.90.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.05 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

