Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Feb 11th, 2022

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 4,333.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

