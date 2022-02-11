Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 4,333.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

