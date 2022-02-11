Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of DCPH opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

