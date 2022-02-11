Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Shares Up 4.6%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. 14,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 33,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.