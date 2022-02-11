Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 130,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 315,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.90 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 22.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.63 million for the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

