DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $1.13 million and $30,518.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DePay has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.29 or 0.06848616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.81 or 1.00192132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006167 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

