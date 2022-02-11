Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.46).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 95.96 ($1.30) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.12). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

