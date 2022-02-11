Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,140 ($69.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,430.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.34) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,790 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,778.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

