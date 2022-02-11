Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.14) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.77) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,130 ($55.85).

ASC opened at GBX 2,145 ($29.01) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,852.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($30.01), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($8,027,378.78).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

