Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.04 ($189.70).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €156.75 ($180.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 12-month high of €163.35 ($187.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €146.61.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.