DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
DXCM stock opened at $442.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.72. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.
In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
