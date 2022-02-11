DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Position Increased by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703,049 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621,145 shares during the quarter. DiDi Global comprises approximately 2.8% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DiDi Global worth $98,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 4.09 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.33 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.28.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

