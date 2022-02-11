Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 11.8%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price was up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 26,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 715,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $696.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 633,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

