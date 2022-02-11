Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.46.

NYSE:DLR opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.17. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

